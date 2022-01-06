'Coutinho would take Villa to the next level'

Clinton Morrison says Philippe Coutinho would be a fantastic signing for Aston Villa after the Brazilian was linked with a reunion with his former team-mate Steven Gerrard.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Morrison said: "It would be a really good signing and it could happen. Steven Gerrard is there and he played with Coutinho. He knows his ability and I think it would be a brilliant move for Coutinho and also Aston Villa.

"He would take them to the next level. He’s a fantastic footballer and we haven’t seen the best of him since he left Liverpool. He’s 29 years of age and still has a lot to offer so if Villa manage to pull off that it would be a great signing.

When asked what it would be like to play under a former team-mate, Morrison said: "It’s difficult but Steven Gerrard was his captain and if he respected him then I think you will respect what he’s doing. The two of them have got a relationship and friendship and I think it will be fine.

"I don’t think he probably would be thinking about going to Aston Villa and that is not disrespectful to them because they are a big football club, but having Gerrard is helping massively to get the signings and I do think the hierarchy will back Gerrard because he has started ever so well."

