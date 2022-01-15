Aston Villa v Manchester United: Confirmed team news
New signing Philippe Coutinho is named on the bench for Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard makes two changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Monday.
Lucas Digne makes his debut after joining the club from Everton on Thursday, while Morgan Sanson replaces the suspended John McGinn in midfield.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Sanson, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Buendia
Subs: Steer, Targett, Young, Coutinho, Hayden, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Archer, Iroegbunam
Ralf Rangnick makes three changes to the Manchester United team that beat Villa in the third round of the cup.
Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic come in for suspended duo Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay, while teenager Anthony Elanga replaces Marcus Rashford, who doesn't make the squad.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains sidelined, but Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones return to the bench.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Elanga, Cavani
Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Jones, Maguire, Mata, Lingard, Sancho, Van de Beek