Aston Villa v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

New signing Philippe Coutinho is named on the bench for Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard makes two changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Monday.

Lucas Digne makes his debut after joining the club from Everton on Thursday, while Morgan Sanson replaces the suspended John McGinn in midfield.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Sanson, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Buendia

Subs: Steer, Targett, Young, Coutinho, Hayden, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Archer, Iroegbunam