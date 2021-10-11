Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United striker Rodrigo says team-mate Raphinha, who is having a major impact with Brazil after making his debut during the international break, is an "amazing player".

The Spain international, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, says he has a real rapport with the Brazilian winger.

"We've established a really good relationship with each other and our families, especially last year as we could not do anything with the lockdown situation. So we spent a lot of time together.

"Apart from being an amazing player I think he's showing his qualities since he arrived here last season."

Rodrigo says that bond is now evident on the pitch: "This good relationship outside of the field has transferred to the field. I think we understand each other really well. I'm really happy for him and what he is doing for the national team as well as here because he's a brilliant person also."

Raphinha came off the bench to help Brazil fight back to beat Venezuela 3-1 on his international debut, setting up two of the goals in their World Cup qualifier.