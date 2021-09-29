Liverpool v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool have not lost consecutive league games against Manchester City since a run of four between 1935 and 1937. They were beaten 4-1 the last time the sides met at Anfield in February.
City's victory last season ended a run of 17 away league games without a win at Liverpool - five draws, 12 defeats - and they have not won consecutive league matches at Anfield since January 1953.
Liverpool have won just one of their past seven Premier League games against reigning champions (two draws, four defeats) - a 3-1 home victory over Manchester City during their own title-winning campaign of 2019-20.