Players hopefully returning for 'big moment' against Wolves

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

There is no hiding what is top of the agenda heading into the visit of Wolves. Who, Marcelo, is back in contention to start?

Even Bielsa admitted having six players missing was unusual after the defeat at Southampton.

On Wednesday, the club used social media to raise hopes by posting photos of training that suggested a recuperated Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips (calf/hip) could return to action and that Luke Ayling (knee) was on the road to recovery.

After the all-round poor display at St Mary's, clearly a couple of extra bodies at least would be welcome against Wolves. Whoever makes the squad, Bielsa will expect a significant shift in performance.

This week has seen rumblings of discontent from supporters, so it's a big moment - especially with bottom-of-the-table Norwich City to follow after a trip to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.