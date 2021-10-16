Norwich City v Brighton and Hove Albion: Confirmed team news
Norwich are unchanged from the matchday squad that that drew 0-0 against Burnley before the international break, with no return yet for Todd Cantwell. Mathias Normann is fit in the heart of midfield, while Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and Ozan Kabak are part of a five-man defence.
Norwich: Krul, Aaron, Gibson, Hanley, Normann, Lees-Melou, Pukki, McLean, Sargent, Giannoulis.
Subs: Gunn, Rupp, Gilmour, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Williams, Idah, Omobamidele
Brighton also name an unchanged starting XI, but full-back Tariq Lamptey, who has not made a Premier League appearance in 10 months because of a series of hamstring injuries is on the bench along with Mali international Yves Bissouma, who has recovered from a groin injury. Striker Danny Welbeck is still sidelined with injury as Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard up front.
Brighton: Sanchez, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Cucurella, Trossard Maupay
Subs: Lamptey, Connolly, MacAllister, March, Steele, Locadia, Roberts, Richards, Sarmiento