Hammers can't cap Moyes' landmark night with win

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

David Moyes' first game in management came before West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, the most influential player in his current team, was even born, while the rest of his squad are unlikely to remember the Scot taking charge of Preston's win over Macclesfield in January 1998.

It would have been a better celebration had they held on to their lead.

Moyes was aiming to take West Ham into the last 16 of a European competition for the first time since the 1980-81 season, when they were knocked out in the Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals by eventual champions Dinamo Tbilisi.

But they started slowly in Belgium. They went behind and had Alphonse Areola to thank that it didn't get worse. For 20 minutes, the Hammers really struggled to get to grips with a side they beat 3-0 in the reverse fixture and, in particular, the movement of Junya Ito.

Moyes made a triple switch soon after the break in a bid to change his side's fortunes, while also resting forward Michail Antonio for Sunday's Premier League visit of Liverpool. It had the desired effect as they were soon level, and then ahead - but Genk refused to let up and salvaged their point.

The Hammers have 10 points from four games - six clear of Genk with two games left - and look set to go through as Group H winners. That would guarantee them a last-16 spot rather than having to go into a play-off with a third-placed team from the Champions League should they finish runners-up.