Borussia Dortmund are in contact with Chelsea over the future of Germany forward Timo Werner, 25 and wingers Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20, and Christian Pulisic, 23. (Teamtalk), external

Chelsea are looking at making moves for Sevilla's French defender Jules Kounde as well as Juventus and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, both 22, as they fear Germany's Antonio Rudiger, 28, and Denmark's Andreas Christensen could leave the club. (Eurosport, via Metro), external

