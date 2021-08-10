Brentford's pre-season results

Brentford played five friendly matches as they built towards their first-ever season in the Premier League, including a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Here are the Bees' pre-season friendly results in full:

17 July: AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Brentford (Plough Lane)

20 July: Boreham Wood 0-2 Brentford (Boreham Wood FC)

28 July: Manchester United 2-2 Brentford (Old Trafford)

31 July: Brentford 0-1 West Ham (Brentford Community Stadium)

7 August: Brentford 2-1 Valencia (Brentford Community Stadium)