Everton host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into Rafael Benitez's starting XI?

The Toffees are back in action after their previous three matches were postponed due to Covid or injury issues.

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Toffees team to face Brighton