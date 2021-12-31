Dennis no longer going to Afcon

Emmanuel Dennis is no longer going to the Africa Cup of Nations and will stay with Watford.

Dennis was selected in Nigeria's original 28-man squad for the tournament but the Super Eagles have released an updated list and he is one of four changes.

Victor Osimhen, Rangers defender Leon Balogun and Tyronne Ebuehi are the other players who won’t be going due to injuries or Covid-19 issues.

The reason for Dennis not going hasn’t been confirmed but earlier this week Claudio Ranieri said “the email (from Nigeria) didn’t arrive at the right moment. They didn’t respect the days.”

The Hornets will still be without Ismaila Sarr (Senegal), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Adam Masina and Imran Louza (both Morocco) for the tournament which starts on 9 January.