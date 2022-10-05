The Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle will have been completed a full year ago on Friday and much has changed at St James' Park as a result.

The early-season relegation worries on Tyneside when the club's new hierarchy took up its position are gone and in the new campaign, eye-catching signings have been made, prompting hope of success that may come in the future.

But what questions are yet to be answered? How significant has the change been? And what may happen next? You can ask Matt Raisbeck - Newcastle United commentator for BBC Radio Newcastle - your questions by clicking here.