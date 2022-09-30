C﻿aptain Harry Maguire will miss the game through injury but Ten Hag says he "still believes" in the England defender and "can see his qualities".

Forwards M﻿arcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are both back in training after injuries.

On winning manager of the month and Rashford picking up the player award, Ten Hag said it shows they are "going in the right direction". However, he added that there is still "a lot of space to improve".

The Dutchman said the derby against Manchester City is "the most important game". He said to win the match, United must "perform at our best" and "have a good gameplan", adding: "Then it is about execution."

He stressed that United aren't "just playing against Erling Haaland", and they have to act together as a team to beat their opponents.