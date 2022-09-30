Ten Hag on Maguire, Rashford and United heading in the right direction
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been facing the media before Sunday's derby at Manchester City.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Captain Harry Maguire will miss the game through injury but Ten Hag says he "still believes" in the England defender and "can see his qualities".
Forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are both back in training after injuries.
On winning manager of the month and Rashford picking up the player award, Ten Hag said it shows they are "going in the right direction". However, he added that there is still "a lot of space to improve".
The Dutchman said the derby against Manchester City is "the most important game". He said to win the match, United must "perform at our best" and "have a good gameplan", adding: "Then it is about execution."
He stressed that United aren't "just playing against Erling Haaland", and they have to act together as a team to beat their opponents.
Ten Hag admitted that Pep Guardiola saying he could have succeeded him at City was "a nice compliment", but said he has not "regretted for one second" choosing United.
Manchester City v Manchester United on BBC Radio Manchester (95.1FM, DAB and BBC Sounds) at 14:00 BST on Sunday.