Arsenal return to Premier League action on Monday with a five-point lead at the top of the table - and they may have another advantage over some of their fellow title contenders.

According to a study by the PA news agency, the 10 Gunners players who represented their countries at the World Cup played a total of 1,928 minutes in Qatar, compared with 5,180 minutes by Manchester City's ones.

Representatives from Tottenham (4,107), Manchester United (4,209) and Chelsea (3,681) were in action for approximately double the amount of minutes of Arsenal's players, while Liverpool (1,994) were only slightly ahead.

Of the Arsenal squad, only England's Bukayo Saka appeared in a quarter-final or beyond.

All positives? Not quite. One downside for Mikel Arteta's side was the knee injury sustained by striker Gabriel Jesus while on World Cup duty, and it will soon be seen how much of an impact his absence has on Arsenal's title challenge.