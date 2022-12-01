Boyle being treated like royalty
- Published
Injured Hibs winger Martin Boyle is living up to his title as Australia's 'vibes manager' after having a laugh with national hero Matthew Leckie.
Leckie's goal against Denmark booked the Aussies' place in the last 16 of the World Cup, but he swiftly resumed duties of pushing around the wheelchair-bound Boyle.
Skip twitter post
Scores in a World Cup to help us qualify to the last 16 and still proceeds to push me around everyday. Humble beautiful man🤣❤️ https://t.co/OeUqzVi5C9— Martin Boyle (@MartinBoyle9) December 1, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post