Feynoord hit Heerenveen for six as they prepare for Celtic

Feyenoord warmed up for their Champions League group opener against Celtic with a 6-1 hammering of Heerenveen as they continued their impressive scoring streak.

All the talk heading intoTuesday's game was about a growing injury crisis for head coach Arne Slot.

But Luka Ivanusec, Mats Wieffer and Igor Paixao had already set Feyenoord on their way to victory before Simon Olsson scored what turned out to be the visitors' consolation goal after 25 minutes.

Santiago Gimenez, on-loan Newcastle United forward Yankuba Minteh and Ondrej Lingr added the hosts' other goals after the break.

Feyenoord have now found the net 17 times in three straight domestic wins, conceding only three.

First-choice striker Gimenez is suspended for the first two Champions League group games, while Japan forward Ayase Ueda was injured on Japan duty and did not play on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Justin Bijlow missed out against Heerenveen after breaking his wrist as Slot changed his whole midfield and forward line following the 5-1 win away to Utrecht.

However, defender Lutsharel Geertruida overcame a knock to start as Feyenoord stay one point behind Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven.