St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson told Sportsound following the 1-1 draw with Rangers: "Very proud of the boys. When you come off a game against Rangers and you're disappointed not to have all three points, it probably shows a level of performance.

"I thought we were excellent first half. Second half, we scored then sat back a little bit too much but you're going to face that kind of quality."

"We probably deserved three points. On the whole, it's been an excellent start and a lot to build on. We're a decent side. We can be a top six side."

S﻿t Mirren went in front through Jonah Ayunga before Rangers were awarded a penalty following a VAR review of Marcus Fraser's challenge on Ryan Kent. James Tavernier scored from the spot.

"Eighth penalty in 15 games," said Robinson. "It's got to turn around for us in the second half of the season. A couple of them have to go our way. I'm not arguing. It was a penalty."