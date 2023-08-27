Celtic 'working on' Lyanco signing - gossip

Manager Brendan Rodgers said Celtic are "working on it" in the background when asked about interest in out-of-favour 26-year-old Southampton defender Lyanco. (Football Scotland), external

Southampton manager Russell Martin's omission of Lyanco from his squad for Saturday's 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers has fuelled speculation that an imminent exit for the centre-half could be on the cards. (Sunday Mail), external

Luis Palma's father has spoken of his pride at the prospect of watching the 23-year-old play Champions League football as the Honduras winger is poised to complete a £3.5m transfer to Celtic from Aris, with his first club, Via, due a percentage of the fee. (The National On Sunday), external

Former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has landed in Spain as the 26-year-old looks to complete a loan move to Real Sociedad from Arsenal. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Chelsea are targeting a move for Bayer Leverkusen's 22-year-old former Celtic full-back, Jeremie Frimpong. (Fichajes), external

