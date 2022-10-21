S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Harvey Barnes' remarkable record against Leeds began in November 2020, in a 4-1 win at Elland Road that took Leicester to within a point of leaders Liverpool.

Clearly, the Foxes' have dipped markedly since then and Brendan Rodgers' future has been the subject of intense debate.

Barnes is one of the players Rodgers needs more from. The 24-year-old is evidently a player of immense talent. What he has not been able to do is reach his highest level on a consistent basis, which explains why he has not added to his solitary England cap, won against Wales, a month before that first goal against Leeds.

His intelligence in not following the ball contributed to both Leicester's first-half goals.

Robin Koch knew Barnes was behind him and ready to pounce when he diverted Dennis Praet's cross past Illan Meslier after 16 minutes.

Barnes was then on his own in a similar position when he drilled a shot through Meslier's legs after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had provided the final pass of a flowing four-man move.

It was the kind of goal that has Leicester fans scratching their heads and wondering how their club has ended up in their present predicament.