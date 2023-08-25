Strengthened Saints eyeing Celtic shock

Graham Carey says the competition for places at St Johnstone is “a lot stronger” and hopes the new additions can help them stun Celtic on Saturday.

After a slow start to the transfer window, Saints have now added nine new recruits this summer.

Steven MacLean’s side travel to Celtic Park on Saturday after following their Viaplay Cup exit with defeats in their opening two league games.

“It was the perfect time [for a break], especially with the new bodies we've got in, to integrate them into the squad and get them to adapt to what the manager wants from them,” said midfielder Carey.

“It's done us all a world of good, we’re confident, the new lads have settled in really well and they bring a lot of quality to the team.

“The competition for places is a lot stronger which will only affect the boys that have been here.

“When you bring in that many players, you need to perform to keep your shirt so I think it'll have a positive effect on everyone.

“We need to be diligent in our defensive work against Celtic, keep a good shape and fight for each other as a team.

“As long as we are brave on the ball and we're good out of possession then we can cause some problems.”