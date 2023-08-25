Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham are in talks with Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus over a big-money move to the London Stadium.

Kudus scored a hat-trick in Ajax’s Europa League play-off victory over Ludogorets in Bulgaria last night.

The Hammers were represented at the game and Kudus said afterwards that it might have been his last game for Ajax.

The Ghana international has been the subject of huge interest from Premier League clubs this summer.

Brighton agreed a deal with Ajax but were unable to conclude the transfer as they failed to reach agreement with the player.

West Ham manager David Moyes has strengthened his squad significantly over the past couple of weeks, thanks to the arrivals of midfield pair James Ward-Prowse from Southampton and Edson Alvarez from Ajax, plus defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart.