O﻿n the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, the panel discuss Jesse Marsch and where Leeds United go from here.

A﻿dam Pope said while Marsch and the team were booed off after the defeat by Fulham, a lot of fans' frustrations were aimed at the board.

H﻿e said: "Even on the back of Sunday’s game they [the board] continue to back him. I don’t know whether that’s because they are waiting and looking at a plan B, or whether they genuinely do believe that this is the way forward. But right now it’s the way that is heading towards the Championship if this continues much longer.

"When you are this far into a season and performances are regularly appearing like this, then it’s really hard to turn it around. Even harder is to turn the way fans feel about you. What I would say is that a lot of the ire I heard against Fulham wasn’t towards Jesse, but towards the board."

Kaiser Chiefs guitarist Simon Rix added: "I think it’s tough because the players say they are behind him but when you look on the pitch it doesn’t really feel unified or like a team that is working hard. We’ve had quite a lot of games now under Marsch and there has never really been a consistent run of great form or great football.

"As fans, when it goes wrong there is nothing really to fall back on. I know he saved us from relegation, but that is tainted by would Bielsa have done it and did the players just do it? He hasn’t got credit in the bank basically."

Radio Leeds sport editor Jonny Buchan agreed, saying: "His big buzz word has been belief hasn’t it? It’s OK preaching that and it’s OK having that mentality, but when you look like you haven’t slept for a week and you look stressed and like you’re under pressure, you can say whatever you like but if your body language and the way you look is saying something different, do people buy the words coming out of your mouth? That is the issue I have got."

