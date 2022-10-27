L﻿ampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham

F﻿rank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Everton boss:

  • N﻿athan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise.

  • O﻿n the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered."

  • H﻿e added: "It’s important you take the knocks as well as the good moments."

  • W﻿hen asked if recent results have resulted in a change in mindset, Lampard said: "I feel it's been very positive throughout."

  • I﻿f Everton can keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit Lampard says "he is a huge player for us" and the challenge is to give him the right environment to show what he can do.

  • O﻿n improving away form, he said: "We need to have belief in ourselves and when we go away we have to find a way."

  • F﻿ulham are "a really difficult opposition who are playing well themselves" but Lampard says "we know we can challenge them".