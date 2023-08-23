Unai Emery wants to help Aston Villa write a "new history" as they prepare to play their first European match in 13 years.

Villa face Hibernian on Wednesday in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying play-offs.

Speaking before the game, he said: "Everyday when I go to the training ground there is the '82 European Cup [picture]. It's good to have that memory.

"This is the history for Aston Villa and it's amazing. Of course we want to write a new history now, doing it our way and hopefully we can do something important here.

"Always when I go in my office I am passing this [picture] and I am always watching the trophy.

"We play Hibernian and have to play two matches to try and get to the group stage and that is the objective.

"I'm so happy about this and want to share my mindset with the players and the supporters because Europe always is something amazing for everybody.

"We have our experiences, the players and me as a coach. Playing in Europe always gave me a lot as a coach. In football, I'm so grateful for the possibility to play in Europe like I have.

"Now with Aston Villa, I want to share with everybody the experiences and I want to share my competitive way. What I did before, I want to do here.

"That is the message to the players and to the supporters. I want to focus on the two matches with Hibernian and enjoy it."

Listen to live commentary of Hibs v Aston Villa on BBC Radio WM (DAB Black Country) from 17:45 BST