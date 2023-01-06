Aleksandar Mitrovic's goalscoring performance in Brighton’s 1-0 win over Leicester City got the striker a spot in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

"The ball for Aleksander Mitrovic from Willian, who has found his form again after his awful time at Corinthians, was superb and dispatched by Mitrovic with the sort of confidence that suggests the striker is right on top of his game," Crooks said.

"I can't remember when I've seen such a transformation in a striker.

"He's always been a handful for centre-backs and commanding in the air, but what I'm witnessing now is a centre-forward whose finishing is lethal.

"His goal against a Leicester City side badly affected by the interruption to their season due to the World Cup was of the highest quality.

"Leicester are not in trouble, yet but they might be if they don't start finding the back of the net."

