Todd Cantwell has become the first signing by Rangers manager Michael Beale. The midfielder has joined from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee and for what Rangers describe as being on "a long-term deal."

He had a spell in the Netherlands with Fortuna Sittard earlier in his career and helped Bournemouth win promotion to the Premier League during a loan spell last season.

However, he has fallen out of favour at Carrow Road and has switched to Ibrox to reignite his career.

"It is a very important stage of my career and a very important move," the Englishman told Rangers TV.

"The manager was very clear with me. He laid out exactly what it is they like about me and what they want from me and that's all you can really ask for as a player - clarity.

"The chance to play in Europe and to win trophies, that's why I am here. My career hasn't necessarily gone the way I had planned in the last couple of years.

"The guys here have seen the person I am and the player I am and that means a lot to me, to be given the chance to play at a big club like Rangers and to be given the platform to really kick on and show the player I want to turn into.

"The manager wants to make me a better player and that is really important.

"I am the type of player who likes to be on the ball. I like to think I can see passes that some people can't and I have the ability to unlock a defence."