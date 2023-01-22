Borna Barisic expressed how much he is enjoying his football after he scored the winner in Rangers' 1-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Croatian defender's strike at McDiarmid Park was his first goal for Rangers in close to two years, and the win took Michael Beale's record as manager to eight wins and a draw in nine games.

"I am very happy about this one, it was a nice goal," the 30-year-old told BBC Scotland afterwards.

"Michael is a very good coach and I enjoy playing under him. I like his style and his mentality."

"Since I came back from the World Cup I've seen immediately that we have changed our style and our training sessions. We are playing much better. We have also changed our mentality - we are trying to find out identity. We are not there yet but we are in a good way.

"When I came back I didn't train for one week. At the World Cup I played one game, 120 minutes, in six weeks and I knew when I came back I would need some time. But now I am training hard and I like the position where I am right now, but my mindset is always to be better."

Rangers will play Celtic in the final of the Viaplay Cup on 26 February and await the draw for the last 16 of the Scottish Cup. However, the gap to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic may prove insurmountable with only 16 games remaining.

"Of course we want to win both cups," added Barisic. "In terms of the league, nine points is a lot but we will fight. That is our responsibility to the club and the fans. It will be hard."