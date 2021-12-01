Everton v Liverpool: What does the form show?

Everton have only lost one of their past 13 midweek Premier League games (won seven, drawn five) - a 3-1 defeat by Manchester City in February.

Liverpool have won four Premier League games by four or more goals this season – twice as many as they managed in the whole of last season, and already one more than they did in their title-winning season of 2019-20.

Jurgen Klopp's side lost their last away league game 3-2 at West Ham, but haven’t lost consecutive Premier League games on the road since February 2017 (v Hull and Leicester).

The Reds have scored at least twice in their past nine Premier League away games, and could become just the second team to do so in 10 after Manchester United, who managed 11 between June and December 2020.