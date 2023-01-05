Ten Hag says he is looking forward to his first FA Cup experience, stating: "The cup is always special, I know in England, there are even higher expectations around the FA Cup than in the Netherlands but I like the cup in the Netherlands as well. In not so many games you can achieve a lot."

Ten Hag says the loan move for Crystal Palace's Jack Butland has come out of a need for three experienced goalkeepers. He said: "Last year I had a situation with Ajax where we had three goalies injured. You don't want a position where you play for trophies and you have to put in a young keeper."

The manager says United are in a "good position" in their season, adding: "We are where we want to be but still go from game to game, we play in many competitions, focus from game to game and don't think too far ahead."

On the search for new players he added: "Good is not good enough. We have to push each other and when there are opportunities, the top have to be ready."

He wants Marcus Rashford to stay "100% concentrated", adding: "If he develops that skill he will score more goals and contribute to a successful season."

Anthony Martial is available but will be brought back to playing 90 minutes "slowly".