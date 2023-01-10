Porteous has 'several options' as he mulls move

Ryan Porteous is "likely" to leave Hibs this month and has "several options to choose from", says CEO Ben Kensell.

The 23-year-old Scotland defender, who is out of contract in the summer, is set for the exit after knocking back fresh terms.

Udinese have been in talks with Hibs over taking Porteous to Serie A, while Belgian side Oostende and clubs in the English Championship have also been linked.

"Firstly, we have to say he’s been a fantastic servant for the club, and we’ve had nothing but positive conversations throughout," said Kensell.

"Ryan is likely to leave in this window. There are several options for him to choose from and we’re looking to strike the best deal possible for the club, whilst also keeping an eye on the best possible deal for Ryan."