Campbell seeks derby win to 'boost the mood' at Hibs

Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell is targeting derby victory over Hearts on Monday to ease the gloom at Easter Road.

The 4-0 home drubbing by Celtic on Wednesday was Hibs’ eighth defeat in 10 Premiership matches.

They sit eighth in the Premiership - but have the chance to move just two points off third-placed Hearts at Tynecastle.

"The mood in the dressing room was very down, it's not a nice feeling,” said Campbell after the loss to Celtic.

“The beauty of these fixtures is we have another big game coming up so we have to put this behind us.

"We'll come in and go through the game, the goals, what we did well – because I felt we did do well at certain times in the game - and we'll look to take that into the next game against Hearts.

"Having the derby as the next game is massive and a win at Tynecastle would really boost the mood in the camp.”