Frank optimistic despite Bees form

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says he is “not worried” about inconsistent home form and feels his players remain in confident mood, despite a run of five league games without a victory.

The Bees host Everton – who are winless in six matches – on Sunday and Frank says he continues to stress to his players the need to be “brave” and “take risks”.

Frank said: “In general, you get confidence from three things - training very well, if you perform in games and third the results. We have been training very well throughout the season. We are performing well. In general it has been good, so we just need to keep it up.”

Frank’s side lost four straight games before a draw with Newcastle last time out.

The Danish coach says he did have one conversation with his players in pre-season where he explained occasional bad runs of form will happen in the Premier League.

“I am still surprised we lost four in a row - that’s my positive mindset,” he added. “After a loss, it is more draining the day after. The more you win, the less you have that.”

Brentford have not won at home in the league since August and Frank added: “I’d 100% like home form to be a fortress and an unbelievable difficult place to play. That’s the aim. I am not worried.

“If you want to achieve something, you need to be able to get points home and away. I think good home form is just around the corner. I think our fans have shown when they are really on it they can make a hostile environment.”

