Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper says the FA decision's not to overturn Pascal Struijk's red card for the challenge which resulted in a serious injury for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is a "tough one".

"Although it's unfortunate for the lad [Elliott], it is a freak accident," Cooper told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Losing Pascal for three games is a big loss to us. I think the authorities have maybe let Pascal down a little bit."

Struijk will now serve a three-match suspension, beginning at Newcastle United on Friday.

"He's not malicious, he's not gone in to hurt anyone and knowing Pascal personally he'd never do that," Cooper added.

"I think we've been let down a little bit. We have to adapt and we will do that."

