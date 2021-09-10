Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

Brentford boss Thomas Frank feels that this weekend’s game is the toughest challenge yet in their fledging career as a Premier League side. He’s been praising Brighton & Hove Albion as a club, as well as the achievements of his opposite number Graham Potter and his coaching staff.

The Dane spent some of the international break reading a book on “positive thinking” recommended to him by Bees owner Matthew Benham and the supporters have certainly been enjoying living in the moment with an unbeaten start to the season.

The Bees have started in parsimonious fashion defensively but the manager wants them to show their ruthlessness in front of goal as well as they look for a second home win.

There is an expectation that this could be an attractive one to watch for the neutrals and students of the game alike with another big atmosphere, like that against Arsenal, being requested by Frank to potentially give his side the edge.