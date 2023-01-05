Will Moyes add to good third-round record?

Brian Mbeumo and Pablo Fornals

  • This will be the first meeting between Brentford and West Ham in the FA Cup since the 1926-27 season. The Bees, then of the Third Division South, won 2-0 in a fourth round replay against a top-flight Hammers outfit.

  • West Ham have won two of their 12 away matches against Brentford in all competitions (D5 L5), last winning there in March 1953 in a second tier match.

  • Brentford have won just one of their last 19 FA Cup matches against top-flight opponents (D4 L14), a 2-1 win over Sunderland in January 2006.

  • West Ham have been eliminated in each of their last seven all London FA Cup ties, most recently at the hands of AFC Wimbledon in 2018-19. They last knocked a London side back in February 1989, a 1-0 away win at Charlton.

  • West Ham manager David Moyes has progressed from nine of his last 11 FA Cup third round ties.