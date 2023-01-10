Nottingham Forest won this competition four times between 1978 and 1990 during a golden period for the club when they were also twice crowned champions of Europe.

Premier League survival appears to be their main priority having returned to the top flight after a 23-year absence but they will also be keen to make amends for Saturday's humbling 4-1 defeat at Championship strugglers Blackpool in the FA Cup.

Wolves travel across the Midlands in search of a first semi-final appearance since 1980, the year they last lifted the trophy after beating Forest in the final.

The visitors appear to have been galvanised by Julen Lopetegui's arrival as manager in November and the Spaniard will almost certainly make several changes to the team that earned a creditable FA Cup draw at Liverpool on Saturday.

