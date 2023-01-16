Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Arsenal have clearly taken command of the Premier League title race.

However, after a run of nine successive wins, including five in a row in the Premier League, Manchester United are on a roll.

And while they are still nine points adrift of the Gunners, who they face at Emirates Stadium next Sunday, United defender Varane is not ruling out a title charge.

"Everything is possible," said the centre-back after Saturday's derby win over Manchester City. "We’ll just take it game by game.

"The rhythm is very high. The players are very well prepared physically. We know how difficult it is.

"But we’re solid and we’re strong. We just need to use the quality players with the ball."