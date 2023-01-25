Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London Sport

It’s a historic FA Cup Fourth Round weekend for Chelsea… because it’s the first time since the 1997-98 season that they haven’t been involved at this stage of the competition! And while there will be undoubted frustration at their early exits in both domestic cup competitions this season - it feels like it could be a blessing in disguise for Graham Potter and his squad.

When the World Cup came around it was assumed that Potter would be able to use the enforced break to really settle into the club, work closely with his players and get some priceless time on the training ground away from the grind of back-to-back games. Great, in theory - but the reality was very, very different. The injury-ravaged squad was left with many in the overflowing treatment room - and a further 12 members off in Qatar.

So, when you combine the novelty of a full 12 days to prepare ahead of next Friday night’s West London showdown with Fulham, the shoots of life shown in the goalless draw at Anfield - and the prospect of a return to action for the much-missed Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling among others - it feels like we could see a whole new Chelsea come 8pm at Stamford Bridge on the 3rd of February. Add in the return from suspension of exciting loanee Joao Felix and two additional weeks for Mykhailo Mudryk to settle into life at Cobham - could we finally see the Blues’ fortunes start to turn?

Graham Potter made headlines during his time at Ostersund in Sweden by getting his players to write their own books, stage art exhibitions and even put on a performance of Swan Lake - so what kind of team bonding exercises will be going on behind closed doors at the moment?

We’ll have to wait to find out and to see if this bonding time kicks the Blues on.