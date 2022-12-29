Slow start meant an uphill battle - Murphy

Jamie Murphy says St Johnstone were "a bit unlucky" to narrowly lose out 3-2 to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Lawrence Shankland's penalty inside the opening 15 minutes set the capital club on their way, dealing the Saints an early blow.

"A slow start has cost us a little bit, after the first 20-30 minutes, I thought we done well," he told SaintsTV, external post-match.

"The manager said afterwards in the changing room it was probably a lesson that we can't start like that and hope to go on and win the game.

"It's an uphill battle when you concede early and it was just too far for us but we have got to take the good things out of it and put them into the next game.

"Hearts are a good side but we done well. We had a few chances that could have gone either way and we were a bit unlucky with some of them. We have got to keep doing that, if we are doing that consistently all the time then more will go in than not."