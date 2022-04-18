Newcastle 2-1 Leicester: Pick of the stats

Since the start of February, Newcastle have won more points from losing positions than any other team in the Premier League (10). In this period, Eddie Howe’s side have only lost two of the six league games they have conceded first in (W3 D1).

Leicester have only won one of their past 10 away games in the Premier League (D3 L6), with that victory coming at Burnley in March.

Bruno Guimaraes has scored three goals in his five Premier League starts for Newcastle and became just the second Brazilian to score a double for the club in the competition, after Kenedy in March 2018 against Southampton).