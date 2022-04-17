Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, speaking to ITV Sport: "I don't know if it was a fair reflection [a 2-0 loss], in the first half we frustrated them a lot, we had chances and in the situation we could have played them better. Against these teams it is about taking your chances and we didn't and they did.

"I believe these sorts of games with a lot of tension will make us a better team. We had chances but didn't score but we also didn't give the ball at the right time sometimes.

"We just have to keep going. This is the kind of game the players, manager and the club wants to get involved in. We have to keep building the team and working well. The fans were unbelievable today and thanks again to them for their support.

"We were close but there is still a big gap between Chelsea and ourselves."