Can Ten Hag solve a problem like Ronaldo?

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo's enormous salary and superstardom are a magnet for attention.

The Portuguese has scored 21 goals for United this season but unless Erik Ten Hag finds a consistently productive way of using the 37-year-old, five-time world player of the year, or gets rid of him completely, progress will be difficult.

Either through the clear physical limitations that prevent United operating a forceful and repeated high press or the frosty relationship that has developed with Harry Maguire over the club captaincy, Ronaldo's presence is an issue for Ten Hag.

The Dutchman has never managed anyone with either the history or the ego of Ronaldo. It is essential he gets this right.

