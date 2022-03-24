Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

In these unprecedented ownership times, as Chelsea seek their fourth ever owners - after the founding Mears family, Ken Bates and, most recently, Roman Abramovich - the first team have come together and raised their game on the field. They head into the last two months of fixtures - a minimum of 12 games - seemingly unperturbed by events off the field.

With a game in hand, the Blues could have the chance to go eight points off top spot with nine games to go. Stranger things and all that...

Winning breeds winning and the club has rounded into form with key contributions from all over the pitch, reeling off six straight victories and not having lost in 90 minutes since defeat by Manchester City in mid-January.

Prediction: Chelsea take advantage of a relatively kind April schedule and carry on their current run to put themselves into outside title contention, but a draw at Southampton and shock defeat at ex-Blue Frank Lampard's Everton sees the team finish on 84 points and a creditable third place.

A third Champions League caps off a crazy few months at Stamford Bridge.

Ross is predicting a fine finish to the season for the Blues - do you agree?