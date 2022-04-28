Jackson on injuries, McNeil form and Watford plan
- Published
Interim boss Michael Jackson has been speaking to the media as Burnley prepare to face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Clarets boss:
Jackson said it will be a late call on whether Maxwel Cornet makes the squad. The club are hoping Ben Mee can be back before the end of the season and Erik Pieters should return to training next week.
He said Burnley can't "read the future" so they need to "stay in the now". "We’ve just got to take care of ourselves and it’s the way we’ve approached this from the very start."
On winger Dwight McNeil's return to form: "With Dwight it comes from confidence with his performance and his results and I think that’s true of every player. I see a lad that’s really young, that’s still learning and gone through a tough period and, credit to himself, he’s finding a way out of it."
Jackson has been impressed with how the squad have "rallied around each other" since Sean Dyche's departure.
Burnley have a nine-point buffer over fellow strugglers Watford but Jackson said they will not treat the game any differently. "There are things in every game that we focus on and we know if we get the majority of those right, it gives us a really good chance of getting a good performance."