Manchester United have won 12 of their past 15 Premier League games against Norwich (L3), winning each of their past four in a row against the Canaries.

Norwich beat Burnley 2-0 at Carrow Road last time out, just their fifth Premier League victory of the season. However, their previous four victories came in two lots of consecutive wins, including one home win and one away win both times.

The Red Devils have lost two of their past four home Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom of the table (W2), after losing just one of their first 21 such games in the competition (W16 D4). Those two most recent defeats came against West Bromwich Albion in April 2018 and Sheffield United in January 2021.