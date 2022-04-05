This will be the first meeting between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in European competition, but the fourth between the respective managers of the two clubs – Pep Guardiola (W2) and Diego Simeone (W1).

Atletico are the first side to face both Manchester United and Manchester City in the knockout stages of a European competition in the same campaign since Juventus in the 1976-77 Uefa Cup. The Italian side would go on to progress from both of those ties, before winning the competition that season.