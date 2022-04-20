Everton v Leicester: Team news

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is available following his recovery from a thigh injury, although manager Frank Lampard says the Colombian's workload will need to be carefully managed.

Donny van de Beek also comes back into contention but Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and Tom Davies remain out.

James Maddison is likely to be recalled to Leicester's starting line-up after beginning on the bench at Newcastle.

Wesley Fofana is also set to return to the team after being rested on Sunday.

Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi are unavailable through injury.

