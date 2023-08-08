Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin on West Ham's transfer business: "It really comes down to what David Moyes does, or is allowed to do, in the transfer market before the end of the month. Some of the Declan Rice money has to be used and used well.

"The current squad is unlikely to be any better than last season, and obviously it could be worse without Rice.

"Moyes and West Ham will get some players in, but though Moysie is an old hand and doesn't panic, they seem to be leaving it a bit late."