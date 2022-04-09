Everton 1-0 Man Utd: Lampard reaction

Everton boss Frank Lampard hailed the Toffees' fighting spirit after they moved four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a gritty 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Lampard's side defended doggedly to hold on for victory after Anthony Gordon's deflected opener against the Red Devils.

"It feels really good," Lampard told BBC Match of the Day. "Big win, big day. The reality of our position is clear, you could feel that in the stadium.

"The fighting spirit and qualities that we showed are big for us. We need to replicate that. If we carry on in the same vein, we’re confident.

"It was important the performance went that way today to show the players know how to dig in and win games.

"But I’m not sitting here saying everything’s great and we’re fine. We have to go again with the same attitude and get the points we need to stay up."