Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony says the players are all "buzzing to get started" and enjoying new boss Andoni Iraola's attacking style.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent after Saturday's 3-1 home defeat by Italian side Atalanta, Anthony admitted to being surprised by Gary O'Neil's departure, but was positive about the impact being made by Iraola.

"It's the direction the club wanted to go in and, as players, we just follow," said the 23-year-old, who played the whole game against Atalanta.

"[Iraloa's] is a real attacking style of play. He wants us to get up the pitch and create chaos. We're enjoying it.

"We're going to be a side that creates a lot of chances and, as an attacking player, that's something you want to be a part of.

"We're understanding our roles and the positions we're playing. He has a clear idea of what he wants us to do.

"My main focus is doing my best to help the manager in what he wants me to do. [Last season] was a step up. Hopefully this season I can push on."

